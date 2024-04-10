GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biden says Netanyahu's approach to war in Gaza is a 'mistake'

What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country, Mr. Biden said in an interview

April 10, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
A file photo of U.S. President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A file photo of U.S. President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza is a "mistake," U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview published on April 9, offering further criticism of Israel's handling of the conflict.

"I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach," Mr. Biden said in comments to Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network. He has also previously called Israel's bombing in Gaza "indiscriminate" and its military actions "over the top."

A new low: On Israel’s Gaza war and the U.S. response

The White House said last week that the Mr. Biden, in a call with Mr. Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional U.S. support for Israel's offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen.

"What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country," Mr. Biden said in the interview.

Israel's military assault on Gaza has been the subject of mounting international criticism. Domestically, Mr. Biden has also faced months of protests from anti-war activists, Muslims and Arab Americans across the country, who have demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on U.S. military assistance for Israel.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 33,000, according to the local Health Ministry, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies. The coastal enclave also suffers widespread hunger.

UN agency says 'famine is imminent' in Gaza; aid distribution is virtually impossible because of Israeli restrictions

Israel has received more U.S. foreign aid than any other country since the Second World War, although the annual assistance has been dwarfed for two years by funding and military equipment sent to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The United States has traditionally shielded Israel in the U.N. Security Council and vetoed three draft resolutions on the war in Gaza. It abstained last month when the Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire.

