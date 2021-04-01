Biden says infrastructure plan will create 'millions of jobs'

Pittsburgh

01 April 2021 03:06 IST

The United States ‘can't delay another minute' to rebuild U.S. infrastructure, he said

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a massive $2 trillion infrastructure program that he said will generate millions of jobs, revitalize the US economy and help Washington compete with China.

"It's the largest American jobs investment since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs," Mr. Biden said.

The United States "can't delay another minute' to rebuild U.S. infrastructure, he said.

