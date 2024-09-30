GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biden says he’ll speak with Israeli leader, vowing all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided

Joe Biden’s statements come as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday. He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu.

Published - September 30, 2024 03:40 am IST

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden. File

U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden said Sunday he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and believes that an all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided.

“It has to be," Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington. “We really have to avoid it.”

Israel airstrike LIVE updates

The president’s statements come as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday. He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu.

The Hezbollah militant group sustained a string of deadly blows to its command structure, including the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The White House sees the death of Nasrallah as a huge blow to the group. At the same time, the administration has sought to tread carefully as it has tried to contain Israel ’s war with Hamas, which, like Hezbollah, is backed by Iran, from exploding into an all-out regional conflict.

Published - September 30, 2024 03:40 am IST

