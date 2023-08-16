HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biden says he plans to visit Hawaii for Maui recovery efforts soon

Joe Biden said he would travel to Hawaii - the scene of the country’s deadliest wildfires in a century - as soon as possible

August 16, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - MILWAUKEE:

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his intention to visit Hawaii as soon as possible, and federal assistance in dealing with the Hawaii wildfires, while delivering remarks during a visit to Ingeteam Inc.’s Milwaukee facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his intention to visit Hawaii as soon as possible, and federal assistance in dealing with the Hawaii wildfires, while delivering remarks during a visit to Ingeteam Inc.’s Milwaukee facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will travel to Hawaii "as soon as I can" to review recovery efforts from wildfires that swept across Maui and killed dozens of people.

Mr. Biden, at an economic event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, did not specifically say he would visit Maui itself, a nod to White House concerns that he not interfere with the ongoing effort to retrieve more bodies from destroyed buildings.

White House officials were discussing what a presidential visit would entail. Mr. Biden said he discussed a visit with Hawaii's governor, Josh Green.

"My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can," Mr. Biden said, but added, "I don't want to get in the way."

"I want to go and make sure we've got everything we need. I want to be sure we don't disrupt the recovery efforts," he said.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.