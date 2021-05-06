Biden says he plans to back WTO waiver for vaccines

Earlier, the WTO’s General Council was taking up a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections that South Africa and India first proposed in October

President Joe Biden said onWednesday he plans to back a World Trade Organization waiver forvaccine intellectual property and would talk about it later inthe day.

"Yes, I'm going to talk about that later today, yes," Bidentold reporters in reply to a question about whether he intendedto back the waiver after he gave a speech regarding his proposed"American Rescue Plan."

The United States and several other countries have thus farblocked negotiations at the World Trade Organization about aproposal led by India and South Africa that would waive the IPrights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countriesto produce COVID-19 vaccines.

The WTO’s General Council was taking up a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections that South Africa and India first proposed in October. The idea has gained support in the developing world and among some progressive lawmakers in the West.

Proponents, including the World Health Organization chief, note that such waivers are part of the WTO toolbox and insist there’s no better time to use them than during a once-in-a-century pandemic that has taken 3.2 million lives, infected more than 437 million people and devastated economies across the globe.

