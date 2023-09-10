Biden says he assured Xi Quad was not about isolating China

September 10, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday rejected the notion that he was seeking to isolate China or engage in a cold war. Speaking from Hanoi, Vietnam, Mr Biden said that he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Quad (India, the U.S. Australia and Japan) was not about containing China but about stability in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Hanoi, hours after his departure from the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Mr Biden, said Mr Xi had asked him about why the Quad was coming together.

“I said to maintain stability,” Mr. Biden said. “ It’s not about isolating China. It’s about making sure the rules of the road - everything from airspace and space in the ocean - the international rules of the road are abided by,” he added.

Mr. Biden made repeated references to China’s economic problems including specifically pointing to difficulties in its real estate sector, and “overwhelming” youth unemployment. “ I want to see China succeed economically, but I want to see them succeed by the rules he said,” adding that he was not looking to hurt China.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Biden said he was not going to sell China materials that would aid it in making nuclear weapons or engage in “defensive” (i.e., military) activities that are counter to the region’s development.

Responding to a question, Mr Biden said he did not believe that China’s economic difficulties would make Beijing more aggressive militarily, especially towards Taiwan.

“And so I don’t think it’s going to cause China to invade Taiwan. And matter of fact, the opposite,” he said suggesting that Beijing would have decreased capacity for such an attack.

Mr. Biden also pushed back against Beijing’s characterisation that he had “cold war mentality”. Citing the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, Mr. Biden said it was focused on economic growth and had nothing to do with hurting China or helping China.

“It has to do with dealing with everything from climate change, to making sure that these countries can succeed economically and grow,” he said.

Mr Biden also downplayed the risk of him not having spoken to Mr Xi in ten months, saying he had met with Chinese Premiere Li Qiang in New Delhi and that his administration’s officials had met Mr Xi ( U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Mr Xi in Beijing in June).

“ So it’s not like there’s a crisis if I don’t personally speak to him” he said, adding, “ It’d be better if I did.” Mr Biden suggested tha Mr Xi was fully occupied trying to resolve China’s economic challenges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.