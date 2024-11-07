ADVERTISEMENT

Biden says ‘bring down the temperature’, promises peaceful U.S. transition

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:51 pm IST - WASHINGTON

You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree, says U.S. President Joe Biden

Reuters

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that there would be a peaceful transition of power after Republican Donald Trump won the White House and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

