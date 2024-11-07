 />
Biden says ‘bring down the temperature’, promises peaceful U.S. transition

You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree, says U.S. President Joe Biden

Updated - November 07, 2024 10:51 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 7, 2024.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday (November 7, 2024) that there would be a peaceful transition of power after Republican Donald Trump won the White House and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

Also Read: Trump’s vow to ‘liberate’ U.S. resonated with voters

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the Vice President’s resounding loss

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

Published - November 07, 2024 10:42 pm IST

