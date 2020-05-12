International

Biden ramps up digital footprint

Joe Biden is rapidly scaling up his digital campaign as he scrambles to compete with Donald Trump's formidable online operation, but Democrats say the presidential hopeful must move beyond flat speeches delivered from his basement.

The Democratic Party's presumptive nominee is doubling the size of his digital team -- currently at a reported 25 people -- and his campaign said Monday it is launching a flood-the-zone approach across multiple online platforms.

But with November's election less than six months away and traditional campaigning halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is in an awkward spot.

Printable version | May 12, 2020

