Biden, Putin, Macron and other world leaders congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his win

May 28, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated May 29, 2023 03:58 am IST

The head of Turkey’s election commission on May 28 declared President Tayyip Erdogan the winner of a historic runoff vote that will extend his 20-year rule until 2028.

“Based on provisional results, it has been determined that Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected president,” Supreme Election Council chairman Ahmet Yener was quoted as saying by the Anadolu state news agency.

Earlier in the evening, as results showed him leading secular opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Mr. Erdogan declared victory in the historic runoff vote that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years of transformative but divisive rule.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Mr. Erdogan on his Presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated the Turkish leader, who has collaborated closely with Russia on key international issues despite disagreements, on his re-election.

“Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic,” Mr. Putin said, according to the Kremlin website. Mr. Putin told Mr. Erdogan, who he called his “dear friend”, that his victory was “clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy”.

U.S. President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulate Mr. Erdogan on his reelection in a historic runoff vote. “I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” Mr. Biden tweeted, making no mention of recent tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also congratulated Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election emphasising the two countries’ ongoing security collaboration.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to (President Erdogan). I look forward to continuing the strong collaboration between our countries, from growing trade to tackling security threats as NATO allies.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated Mr. Erdogan hailing the countries as “close partners and allies” whose “people and economies are deeply intertwined”.

“Congratulations to President Erdogan -- together we want to advance our common agenda with a fresh impetus,” Mr. Scholz wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the re-election of Erdogan, who despite close ties with Russia’s leader has positioned himself as a mediator in the ongoing conflict.

“We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the good of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe,” Zelensky said in a post on Twitter, where he congratulated Erdogan on his victory.

French leader Emmanuel Macron congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan for being re-elected President of Turkey, saying the two nations have “immense challenges” to work on together.

Writing on Twitter, Macron said these include the “return of peace to Europe”.

“With President Erdogan, who I congratulate, we will continue to move forward”, he said.

