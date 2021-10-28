Biden pushes revised $1.75 tn U.S. social spending plan

It is much less than the original $3.5 tn price tag he wanted

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a revised $1.75 trillion social spending plan that he is confident Democrats will support, ending weeks of wrangling and delivering a political victory hours before he departs for twin summits in Europe.

Mr. Biden failed in his original goal of securing a vote in Congress, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority, before going to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and G20 leaders, then a UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Too good to refuse

Instead, his dramatic last-minute intervention will present Democrats with a deal too good to refuse, senior aides believe.

Putting the full prestige of his presidency on the line, Mr. Biden went up to Capitol Hill to unveil the framework agreement to Democratic leaders. The White House said Mr. Biden’s compromise outline of the legislation would pour $1.75 trillion into education, childcare, clean energy and other social services.

This is much less than the original $3.5 trillion price tag Mr. Biden and left-leaning Democrats wanted. However, this would still represent a major win a year after Mr. Biden, 78, defeated Donald Trump with a promise to heal America’s “soul.”