Biden names ex-ambassador Power to lead U.S. international aid agency

WASHINGTON

13 January 2021 17:18 IST

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Samantha Power, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as his choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Power will rally the international community and work withour partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time — including COVID-19, climate change, global poverty, and democratic backsliding," his transition team said in a statement.

