Biden, McCarthy to resume U.S. debt talks with 10 days until deadline

May 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Washington

Anxiety grew in Washington on Monday as U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to meet again with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for negotiations on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, 10 days before a key deadline to avoid a disastrous default.

After a weekend of near deadlock, Mr. Biden arrived back in Washington late on Sunday, cutting short a trip to Asia to resume talks ahead of the U.S. Treasury's June 1 cutoff date for Congress to authorise more borrowing.

Stock indexes opened no clear direction, with the Dow Jones adding 0.02% as Wall Street focused on the standoff.

Mr. Biden and Mr. McCarthy spoke as the President flew back to the U.S. from the G-7 summit in Japan on Air Force One.

"It went well," Mr. Biden told reporters of the phone call as he arrived at the White House Sunday night. "We'll talk tomorrow."

And earlier in the day, Mr. McCarthy had said the conversation was "productive" — in contrast to the sharp words exchanged in a previous round of negotiations.

Still, the two sides seemed far from a final compromise, as Biden said Republicans' latest demands for spending cuts as a condition for raising the US government borrowing authority were "frankly unacceptable."

"It's time for the other side to move from their extreme positions," he said at a press conference before leaving the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

Mr. McCarthy said his own position remained unchanged.

"Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren," he said on Twitter after talking to Biden.

Mr. Biden said he was looking into an obscure constitutional clause in the 14th Amendment, which states that the validity of public debt "shall not be questioned" — and potentially authorizing the president to circumvent Congress and raise the debt ceiling himself.

"I think we have the authority. The question is could it be done and invoked in time," he said, noting the likelihood of legal challenges to this and the rapidly approaching debt deadline.

The Treasury Department says the government could run out of money and default on payments on its $31 trillion debt as early as June 1 if Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, does not authorize more borrowing.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that June 1 remains a "hard deadline," adding: "My assessment is that the odds of reaching June 15th, while being able to pay all of our bills, is quite low."

Mr. Biden had planned to travel from Japan to Papua New Guinea and Australia but cut short the Asia trip due to the debt talks.

This added to the impression that he limped into the G7 summit as a weakened leader of a divided country stumbling from one crisis to the next as the world looked on in dismay.