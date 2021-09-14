Biden makes push for California Governor

Long Beach

Newsom’s campaign to retain job ends

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ended his campaign to retain his job in a recall election with a final push from President Joe Biden, who warned that the outcome of the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change.

The Democrat who defeated Republican President Donald Trump less than a year ago said that the issues that defined the 2020 race had been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed in the election that ends Tuesday.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters during a rally in the Long Beach, Mr. Biden referred to the leading Republican candidate Larry Elder as “the clone of Donald Trump.”

“Can you imagine him being Governor of this State?” Mr. Biden asked, as the crowd responded with shouts of “No, no!”