International

Joe Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

Michele Flournoy. File   | Photo Credit: twitter.com/micheleflournoy

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet.

Michele Flournoy, a politically moderate Pentagon veteran, is regarded by U.S. officials and political insiders as a top choice for the position.

Her selection would come on the heels of a tumultuous Pentagon period that has seen five men hold the top job under President Donald Trump.

The most recent defense secretary to go was Mark Esper, who was fired by Mr. Trump on Monday after pushing back on issues including troop withdrawals and the use of the military to quell civilian unrest.

If confirmed, Ms. Flournoy would face a future that is expected to involve shrinking Pentagon budgets and potential military involvement in the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Democrats have long sought to name a woman to the top post in a department that didn’t open all combat jobs to female service members until about five years ago.

Ms. Flournoy had been the expected choice of Hillary Clinton if she had won the 2016 election. Her name surfaced early as a front-runner for Mr. Biden’s Cabinet, said officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Seen as a steady hand who favours strong military cooperation abroad, Ms. Flournoy, 59, has served multiple times in the Pentagon, starting in the 1990s and most recently as the undersecretary of defense for policy from 2009 to 2012.

She serves on the board of Booz Allen Hamilton, a defense contractor, which could raise concerns from some lawmakers. But her moderate views would likely ensure wide bipartisan support in a position that requires Senate confirmation.

Few other names have been mentioned, though former Department of Homeland Security chief Jeh Johnson was listed as a possible choice at one point. Choosing a woman would be consistent with Mr. Biden’s pledge to have a diverse Cabinet.

She has been outspoken on American foreign and defense policy, particularly over the past year.

She favours closer international cooperation after four years of a Trump White House that touted an America First policy and was more distrustful and critical of allies.

Whoever the next president is, she said in March, whether it’s a second Trump term or Vice President Biden or whoever it is, one of the top agenda items is going to try to, I think, repair some of that perception that America may no longer be a reliable partner.

But I don’t think it’s going to be easy or happen overnight. I think it’s going to take a lot of work over a number of years to recover that trust and that standing. She has also cautioned against drastic, immediate changes.

Comments
Related Articles

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Thailand pro-democracy protesters scale Bangkok monument

Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks

Top news of the day: Narendra Modi slams ‘expansionist forces’, says India will give fierce reply if tested, and more

Coronavirus | Spike in cases is alarming, Trump administration needs to take urgent action: Biden

Armenia says 2,317 soldiers dead in Karabakh conflict

U.K. PM’s adviser Dominic Cummings quits immediately amid Downing Street power struggle: reports

U.K. to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030: reports

U.S. pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN Summit

US top diplomat arrives in France on touchy 7-nation tour

Trump administration not sharing intelligence reports, says Biden transition team

Zuckerberg defends not suspending ex-Trump aide Bannon from Facebook -recording

Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him

U.S. Presidential polls | Biden wins Georgia, solidifies victory with 306 votes

Eight Pakistan soldiers including two commandos killed in Indian retaliation along LoC

News analysis | How South Asia views Biden presidency

How will Joe Biden change America’s relations with China | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Top news of the day: Four jawans and three civilians killed in Pakistan shelling; Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise, retract his tweets, and more

Data | U.S. presidential polls: Why is there a delay in the results of some States?
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 9:14:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/biden-likely-to-break-barriers-pick-woman-to-lead-pentagon/article33100665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY