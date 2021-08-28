‘Biden is making same demands as Trump’

Tehran

Khamenei slams U.S. over nuclear deal

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear accord.

The multilateral deal that offers Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme was torpedoed by Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from it in 2018.

A last round of negotiations between Iran and the deal’s remaining parties to revive the 2015 accord concluded in June with no resumption in sight.

“America’s current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded,” Mr. Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.

“The Americans truly have no shame on the nuclear issue, and even though they withdrew from the JCPOA... they now talk in a way and make demands as it was (Iran) that withdrew,” he added, referring to the deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.