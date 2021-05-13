Biden hopes ‘violence will end sooner than later’

Joe Biden. File.

Washington

13 May 2021 21:55 IST

My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory, says Mr. Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Israel has a right to defend itself but after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he hopes violent clashes with Palestinians will end quickly.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu not too long ago,” Mr. Biden told reporters. “My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

Mr. Biden said U.S. diplomacy was in high gear with national security and defence staff “in constant contact with their counterparts in the West Asia — not just with the Israelis, but also with everyone from the Egyptians and the Saudis to the Emiratis.”

Mr. Biden spoke as calls grew internationally for a de-escalation of violence after intense hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians that have left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

‘Ensure civilians’ safety’

Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday jointly called for an end to the ongoing fighting.

“In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the primary task is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population,” the Kremlin said in a statement after a video call with Mr. Guterres..