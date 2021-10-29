Biden hails pope as a ‘warrior of peace’

President and pontiff discuss climate change, pandemic and the issue of refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden, only the second Catholic to hold his office, had a private audience with Pope Francis on Friday at the start of a European trip aimed at reasserting U.S. international credentials.

The President hailed the pontiff as “the most significant warrior of peace I have ever met”, in a meeting at the Vatican.

It was closed to the media but footage released by the Vatican showed a good-humoured gathering full of smiles, with Mr. Biden at points visibly moved, and elsewhere telling the pope “God love ya”. He gave the pontiff a presidential coin recalling the regiment in which his son Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015, had served, saying: “I know my son would want me to give this to you.”

Mr. Biden, who is open about his faith and how it gives him strength, has already met Francis three times before but this was their first tete-a-tete since he entered the White House.

It was arranged to coincide with the G20 leaders summit in Rome and next week’s crunch UN climate talks in Glasgow, in which Mr. Biden hopes to push his mantra that “America is back” after the Trump years.

Both Mr. Biden and the pope have been outspoken on the need to tackle global warming and this was a dominant theme of their talks.

“I thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution, and lauded his leadership in fighting the climate crisis and ending the pandemic,” the President tweeted later. He said the meeting, part of which was with his wife Jill, had been “an honour”.

The Vatican said they discussed climate change, the pandemic and the issue of refugees and migrants, as well as “the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience”.