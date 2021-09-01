Biden had pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’

The Presidents spoke before the Afghan collapse

In the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, before the Taliban seized control of the country, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither of them appeared to be aware of or prepared for the immediate danger of the country falling to the militants, a transcript reviewed by Reuters shows.

The men spoke for roughly 14 minutes on July 23. On August 15, Mr. Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul.

Reuters reviewed a transcript of the presidential phone call and has listened to the audio to authenticate the conversation. The materials were provided on condition of anonymity by a source who was not authorised to distribute it.

In the call, Mr. Biden offered aid if Mr. Ghani could publicly project he had a plan to control the spiralling situation in Afghanistan. “We will continue to provide close air support, if we know what the plan is,” Mr. Biden said. Days before the call, the U.S. carried out air strikes to support Afghan security forces, a move the Taliban said was in violation of the Doha peace agreement.

The U.S. President also advised Mr. Ghani to get buy-in from powerful Afghans for a military strategy going forward, and then to put a “warrior” in charge of the effort, a reference to Defence Minister General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

Mr. Biden lauded the Afghan armed forces, which were trained and funded by the U.S. government. “You clearly have the best military,” he told Mr. Ghani. “You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well.” Days later, the Afghan military started folding across provincial capitals in the country with little fight against the Taliban.

In much of the call, Mr. Biden focused on what he called the Afghan government’s “perception” problem. “I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” he said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

Mr. Biden told Mr. Ghani that if Afghanistan’s prominent political figures were to give a press conference together, backing a new military strategy, “that will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think”.

Mr. Biden’s words indicated he didn’t anticipate the insurrection and collapse to come 23 days later. “We are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives, but is sustained and grows,” he said.

Mr. Ghani told Mr. Biden he believed there could be peace if he could “rebalance the military solution”. But he added, “We need to move with speed.” “We are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban,full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this,” Mr. Ghani said.