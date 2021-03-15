Biden declines to seek ouster of Cuomo

He faces sexual harassment charges

President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Asked by a reporter if Mr. Cuomo should resign, Mr. Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Mr. Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Mr. Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Mr. Cuomo’s future.