International

Biden declines to seek ouster of Cuomo

President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Asked by a reporter if Mr. Cuomo should resign, Mr. Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Mr. Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Mr. Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Mr. Cuomo’s future.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 10:00:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/biden-declines-to-seek-ouster-of-cuomo/article34077258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY