Biden declares emergency in California over Caldor fire

The sun sets behind burned trees and smoke from the Caldor Fire, in South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., September 1, 2021   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden declared anemergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said on September 1.

The fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada range since mid-August and still threatens homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, abetted by gusty winds and bone-dry conditions.

Mr. Biden's action authorises co-ordination of disaster relief measures by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House added.


