Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

February 19, 2022 04:14 IST

The U.S. President said he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on Ukrain’s capital, Kyiv