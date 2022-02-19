Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine

AP February 19, 2022 04:14 IST

AP February 19, 2022 04:14 IST

The U.S. President said he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on Ukrain’s capital, Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. President said he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on Ukrain’s capital, Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days” and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv. After weeks of saying that the U.S. wasn't sure if Mr. Putin had made the final decision to launch a widespread invasion, Mr. Biden said that assessment had changed. “As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision," Mr. Biden said. "We have reason to believe that.” He cited the United States’ “significant intelligence capability" for the assessment. Mr. Biden reiterated his threat of massive economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does invade, and pressed Mr. Putin to rethink his course of action. He said the U.S. and its Western allies were more united than ever to ensure Russia pays a price for the invasion.



Our code of editorial values