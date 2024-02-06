GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biden confuses Macron with dead French president

U.S. President Joe Biden confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France's Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996

February 06, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Washington

AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France’s long-dead former leader Francois Mitterrand in a speech that went viral on Monday. File

U.S. President Joe Biden confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France’s long-dead former leader Francois Mitterrand in a speech that went viral on Monday. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France's long-dead former leader Francois Mitterrand, in a speech that went viral in video footage on Monday.

Addressing a campaign event in Las Vegas on Sunday, the 81-year-old U.S. leader described Macron's reaction to a speech at a G-7 meeting in 2020.

As well as getting Mr. Macron's name wrong, he misstated the country he leads.

"And Mitterrand — Macron, from Germany — I mean, from France looked at me and said, said 'You know, what — why — how long you back for?'" Mr. Biden said, according to a White House transcript.

Mitterrand was French President from 1981 to 1995, and died in 1996.

Video of Mr. Biden's mix-up has been viewed thousands of times on X, formerly Twitter, and shared hundreds of times.

Mr. Biden has made similar public mistakes in the past, notably in September 2022 when he called on a deceased congresswoman at a conference she helped organise.

"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," he said, referring to Indiana representative Jackie Walorski, who had died a month earlier.

And in April last year, a White House transcript corrected Mr. Biden when he confused New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans, a British military force notorious for its involvement in the Irish War of Independence.

The transcript of his speech, given in a pub in Ireland, crossed out "Black and Tans" and inserted "All Blacks".

Mr. Biden's predecessor and probable opponent in the November presidential election, Donald Trump, made a similar gaffe last month, confusing his party rival Nikki Haley with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Trump, 77, had falsely said Ms. Haley was in charge of security during the violent assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, prompting her to question his mental fitness during a campaign speech.

Following Mr. Trump's gaffe, Mr. Biden also took the opportunity to make a dig at his potential presidential rival.

"I don't agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi," he had written in a post on X.

Related Topics

USA / France

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.