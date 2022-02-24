Biden condemns Russian action, will meet G7 counterparts on Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

February 24, 2022 10:23 IST

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”, said President Biden.

As news broke of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘special operation’ in eastern Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said America and its allies would respond decisively and unitedly.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Mr. Biden said via a statement released by the White House.

Advertising

Advertising

The President is scheduled to meet with G7 leaders virtually on Thursday morning (Washington time) before he delivers an address to announce “further consequences” for Russia. The U.S. and several other western countries have already announced sanctions on Russian entities and officials this week.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” Mr. Biden said.