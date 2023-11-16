HamberMenu
Biden calls Xi a dictator after carefully planned summit

In response, China's Foreign Ministry said it "strongly opposes" the remarks, without mentioning Mr. Biden by name

November 16, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - WOODSIDE (CALIFORNIA)

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden greets China’s President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., on November 15, 2023 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was effectively a dictator, a comment likely to land with a thud in Beijing after the two leaders held straightforward summit talks.

Mr. Biden held a solo news conference after four hours of talks with Mr. Xi on the outskirts of San Francisco. At the end of the news conference, he was asked whether he still held the view that Mr. Xi was a dictator, something he said in June.

ALSO READ
Biden says China has 'real problems' ahead of key U.S. summit with Xi

"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Mr. Biden said.

In response, China's Foreign Ministry said it "strongly opposes" the remarks, without mentioning Mr. Biden by name.

"This statement is extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Thursday at a routine briefing.

"It should be pointed out that there will always be some people with ulterior motives who attempt to incite and damage U.S.-China relations, they are doomed to fail."

Mr. Mao refused to specify the identity of "some people" in answer to a follow-up question.

Last March Mr. Xi clinched a third term as President when nearly 3,000 members of China's rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People's Congress, voted unanimously for him in an election in which there was no other candidate.

Mr. Xi is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, after a decade of consolidating power in policy-making and the military, and stifling media freedoms.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese delegation, which had come to the United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Hundreds of critics of Beijing marched through the city's downtown around noon, chanting "free Tibet" and "free Hong Kong."

When Mr. Biden made a similar dictator reference in June, China called the remarks absurd and a provocation. But the spat did not prevent the two sides from holding extensive talks aimed at improving strained relations, which culminated in Wednesday's meeting.

