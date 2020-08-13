Bhutan imposes first nationwide coronavirus lockdown

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to a coronavirus infection in a returning traveler who had been released from quarantine.
The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 7,50,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed.
The government’s statement said the lockdown would be enforced from five to 21 days to identify and isolate all positive cases, immediately breaking the chain of transmission.
The 27-year-old Bhutanese woman returning from Kuwait tested negative in mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers. But between her discharge from quarantine and her positive test result Monday, she is believed to have traveled extensively in Bhutan.
The tourism-dependent country closed its borders to foreign travelers in March after an American tourist was hospitalised with COVID-19. Bhutan’s 113 reported infections were all quarantined travelers, except for one with conflicting test results.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath