Bhutan general, 2 judges held for ‘overthrow’ plan

‘Plot against Army chief, Chief Justice’

Police in Bhutan have detained a top general and two judges over an alleged plot to overthrow the country’s top military officer and Chief Justice.

Former Royal bodyguard commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay, Supreme Court judge Kuenley Tshering and top district court judge Yeshey Dorji appeared in court on Wednesday after being detained at their homes.

The three have been accused of plotting to overthrow the country’s top military officer, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering by implicating him in a corruption scandal.

All were denied bail by the Thimphu district court and remanded in custody until a first formal hearing on February 27.

According to reports, Brigadier Tobgay was alleged to have illegally obtained military documents on the procurement of vehicles from the United Nations.

The Bhutanese newspaper said that while the tender was handled publicly and fairly, the documents were to be used to undermine the position of the military number one.