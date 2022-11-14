Jeff Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime: report

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.
Without providing further details, Mr. Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".
ADVERTISEMENT
The billionaire has committed $10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.
The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received $100 million through the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award", an honor recognizing leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said on Twitter on Saturday.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
Mr. Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10% of the ecommerce giant, along with news organization Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.
ADVERTISEMENT