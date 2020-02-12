Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Independent Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders narrowly won the New Hampshire vote on Tuesday, establishing his position as the candidate of choice of the progressive wing of the Democratic party. The vote was mostly split between Pete Buttigieg, who came a close second, followed by moderate Amy Klobuchar.

Both former Vice-President Joseph R. Biden and progressive Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had a bad night.

Mr Sanders got 25.8% of the vote followed by Mr. Buttigieg, 38, at 24.4% with 89% of the vote counted. Each of these candidates had won 9 delegates (officials who will vote for them in the nominating convention in August). Ms. Klobuchar was at 19.8%. Ms Warren, who came in at 9.3%, and Mr. Biden, who won 8.4% of the vote, failed to secure any delegates.

“Let me say tonight, that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Mr. Sanders told jubilant supporters on Tuesday night. Mr. Sanders offered his “appreciation” and “respect” for his fellow Democrat candidates and said Democrats would unite together to defeat Mr. Trump.

Mr. Sanders, who at 78, who is more than twice Mr. Buttigieg’s age (38), said he was putting together a “ multi-generational, multi-racial, political movement.” He also made a veiled reference to Mr. Buttigieg accepting contribution from wealthy donors.

Speaking to his supporters at the end of the day, Mr. Buttigieg made a pointed reference to independents and “newly former Republicans”, a term he has used before.

“So many of you turned out. Die hard Democrats, independents unwilling to stay on the sidelines and even some newly former Republicans, ready to vote for something new,” he said. “Ready to vote for a politics defined by how many we call in, instead of who we push out.”

Once again, he suggested Mr. Sanders’s choices of “revolution or status quo” were untenable for most voters faced with a divisive incumbent in the White House.

Ms. Klobuchar, who did better than in Iowa splitting the moderate vote with Mr. Buttigieg, also made a pitch to the middle at her speech on Tuesday night.

Worst nightmare

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the name-calling and the mudslinging have someone to vote for in November,” Ms. Klobuchar said.

Entrepreneur and Asian American candidate, Andrew Yang, announced that he was dropping out of the race after Tuesday’s performance. Mr Yang’s signature policy was a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American.

“While there is great work left to be done, you know I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Mr. Yang told the “Yang Gang” — his supporters, adding that he did not want to accept donations for a race that could not be won.

Ms. Warren has said she would remain in the race. “Our campaign is built for the long haul, and we are just getting started,” she told supporters.

On the Republican side, President Trump easily won New Hampshire’s primary. He was facing token opposition from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. With most of the vote in, Mr. Trump’s vote share was approaching the modern historical high for an incumbent President, 86.43% set by Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The political spotlight is now shifting to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22.

(With AP inputs)