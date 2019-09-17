International

Bermuda to face lashing from Hurricane Humberto

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Humberto as it moves near the Bahamas at 12:00UTC on September 15, 2019.

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Humberto as it moves near the Bahamas at 12:00UTC on September 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it expects Hurricane Humberto to lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week.

The center in Miami said on Monday that Humberto had strengthened and could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island.

Humberto was about 670 miles west of Bermuda on Monday evening with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The storm was moving east-northeast at 7 mph.

Over the next few days, swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast from central Florida to North Carolina.

Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 10:55:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/bermuda-to-face-lashing-from-hurricane-humberto/article29437429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY