Bermuda to face lashing from Hurricane Humberto

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it expects Hurricane Humberto to lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week.
The center in Miami said on Monday that Humberto had strengthened and could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island.
Humberto was about 670 miles west of Bermuda on Monday evening with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
The storm was moving east-northeast at 7 mph.
Over the next few days, swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast from central Florida to North Carolina.
Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.
