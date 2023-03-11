HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

The Prime Minister said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance

March 11, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Belgian government employees will no longer be allowed to use TikTok on their work phones

Belgian government employees will no longer be allowed to use TikTok on their work phones | Photo Credit: Reuters

Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

ALSO READ
U.S. lawmakers advance bill on banning TikTok

Mr. De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

"That is the reality," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

"That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail."

TikTok in a statement said it was disappointed with a decision it said was based on "fundamentally wrong information".

The company said it stores user data in the U.S. and Singapore and is building data centers in Europe.

"The Chinese government can't force other sovereign nations to share data that is stored in their territory," a spokesman for the company said.

ALSO READ
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.

Belgium's Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict access to TikTok on staff phones, and other regional governments were urged by Mr. De Croo to apply the same rules.

Related Topics

Belgaum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.