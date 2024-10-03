Belgian journalists injured in Beirut bombing 

Two Belgian journalists were injured in Lebanon while reporting on overnight air raids in Beirut, their employer said on Thursday (October 3, 2024), as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah.

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers suffered facial injuries and cameraman Stijn De Smet was being treated for a leg wound, according to a statement by the broadcaster’s parent company, DPG Media.

“Last night there was a bombing in central Beirut. When Robin and Stijn wanted to run a report on that, they got injured,” the firm said, adding the pair were being treated in hospital. Both are now in safety and are being cared for,” the statement further said.

“The circumstances of the incident were not yet clear,” the company said. Belgium’s Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and has also sent its troops across the border.

On Thursday (October 3), the Israeli military pounded Beirut with overnight air raids. A total of 17 strikes had hit the capital by dawn, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

One of the strikes hit a Hezbollah rescue facility, a source close to the group told AFP, killing at least six people, according to a Lebanese health ministry toll.

Israel says it is trying to secure its border with Lebanon so tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by nearly a year of hostilities with Hezbollah can return home.

The bombardments in Lebanon have cost more than 1,000 lives and seen Hezbollah’s long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah killed.

Authorities in Lebanon say that around a million people have been displaced.

Last year, a journalist was killed and six other reporters, including two from AFP, were wounded by Israeli shelling while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.

