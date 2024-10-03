GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belgian journalists injured in Beirut bombing 

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers suffered facial injuries and cameraman Stijn De Smet was being treated for a leg wound, according to a statement by the broadcaster’s parent company, DPG Media

Published - October 03, 2024 04:19 pm IST - Brussels

AFP
Smoke rises over Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, after overnight Israeli air strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Smoke rises over Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, after overnight Israeli air strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two Belgian journalists were injured in Lebanon while reporting on overnight air raids in Beirut, their employer said on Thursday (October 3, 2024), as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah.

VTM correspondent Robin Ramaekers suffered facial injuries and cameraman Stijn De Smet was being treated for a leg wound, according to a statement by the broadcaster’s parent company, DPG Media.

Eight Israeli soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion

“Last night there was a bombing in central Beirut. When Robin and Stijn wanted to run a report on that, they got injured,” the firm said, adding the pair were being treated in hospital. Both are now in safety and are being cared for,” the statement further said.

“The circumstances of the incident were not yet clear,” the company said. Belgium’s Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and has also sent its troops across the border.

On Thursday (October 3), the Israeli military pounded Beirut with overnight air raids. A total of 17 strikes had hit the capital by dawn, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

One of the strikes hit a Hezbollah rescue facility, a source close to the group told AFP, killing at least six people, according to a Lebanese health ministry toll.

‘Kill him first’: Israel eyes top level targets

Israel says it is trying to secure its border with Lebanon so tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by nearly a year of hostilities with Hezbollah can return home.

The bombardments in Lebanon have cost more than 1,000 lives and seen Hezbollah’s long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah killed.

Authorities in Lebanon say that around a million people have been displaced.

Last year, a journalist was killed and six other reporters, including two from AFP, were wounded by Israeli shelling while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.

Published - October 03, 2024 04:19 pm IST

Related Topics

World / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / Israel / Lebanon

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.