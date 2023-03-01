HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Belarusian leader Lukashenko visits China amid Ukraine tensions

Lukashenko said that now is “a unique situation ... to put a stop to the conflict”

March 01, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - BEIJING

AP
Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko greets members of a Chinese delegation during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at an airport in Beijing, China, February 28, 2023.

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko greets members of a Chinese delegation during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at an airport in Beijing, China, February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit that will be watched for hints about China’s attitude to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

China claims neutrality in the war, but U.S. officials have warned recently that it is considering sending military assistance to Russia. Beijing has called the U.S. allegations a smear campaign, and said it is committed to promoting peace talks.

ALSO READ
Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

China has long had a close relationship with Mr. Lukashenko. But his trip also illustrates the depth of Beijing’s ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his allies.

Mr. Lukashenko’s government has strongly backed Moscow and allowed Belarus’ territory to be used as a staging ground for the initial invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Russia has maintained a contingent of troops and weapons in Belarus and the two neighbours and allies conducted joint military drills.

This stance left Mr. Lukashenko even more isolated in Europe, where his country faces sanctions from the European Union over both its role in the war and his repression of domestic opposition.

In a recent interview with Chinese media, Mr. Lukashenko said that now is “a unique situation ... to put a stop to the conflict.” The interview was first released last week, but parts of it were shared online again on Monday night by Belarusian state media.

Beijing on Friday issued a proposal calling for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but has also said it has a “no-limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion, or even to call it an invasion. It has accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking the conflict and condemned sanctions levelled against Russia and entities seen as aiding its military effort.

Last week, those sanctions were expanded to include a Chinese company known as Spacety China, which has supplied satellite imagery of Ukraine to affiliates of Wagner Group, a private Russian military contractor owned by a close associate of Putin. A Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Spacety China was also targeted.

“The U.S. has no right to point fingers at China-Russia relations. We will by no means accept the U.S. pressure and coercion,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday at a daily briefing.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / World / diplomacy / China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.