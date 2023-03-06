HamberMenu
Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years

Ms. Tsikhanouskaya and four other Opposition figures were being tried in their absence; they face charges of inciting hatred and harming national security

March 06, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Estonia

The top opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya. File

The top opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya. File | Photo Credit: AP

A court in Belarus on March 6 sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison after a trial in absentia on charges including conspiring to overthrow the government.

Ms. Tsikhanouskaya and four other Opposition figures are being tried in their absence in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. They also face charges of creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred and harming national security.

All five left Belarus following the unprecedented mass protests that erupted in 2020 after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in a disputed election. The opposition and the West have denounced the vote as rigged.

The demonstrations that followed were the largest and the most sustained since Mr. Lukashenko assumed office in 1994. He has run the country with an iron fist ever since. His government unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, detaining more than 35,000 and beating thousands.

