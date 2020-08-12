Belarus police crack down on protesters

Belarus said on Wednesday that police had fired live rounds at protesters in the city of Brest and arrested more than 1,000 people nationwide, intensifying a crackdown that has prompted the European Union to weigh new sanctions on Minsk.
Security forces have clashed with protesters for three consecutive nights after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday that his opponents say was rigged.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets again on Wednesday. Women dressed in white formed a human chain outside a covered food market in the capital Minsk, while a crowd also gathered outside a prison where protesters were being kept.
The Belarusian Interior Ministry said 51 protesters and 14 police officers had been injured in clashes on Tuesday night.
In Brest, a city in southwestern Belarus on the Polish border, police fired live rounds after some protesters it said were armed with metal bars ignored warning shots fired in the air, the Ministry said. One person was injured. Mr. Lukashenko has accused the protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers from Russia and elsewhere.
