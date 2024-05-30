ADVERTISEMENT

Belarus halts participation in European military treaty

Published - May 30, 2024 12:06 pm IST - Moscow

Belarus suspends participation in CFE treaty, aligning with Russia’s move, amid growing ties with Moscow

AFP

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree suspending Belarus’ participation in a treaty that limits the deployment of conventional forces in Europe. File | Photo Credit: AP

President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree suspending Belarus' participation in a treaty that limits the deployment of conventional forces in Europe, matching a move already taken by ally Russia.

The decree, signed on May 24, was published on May 29 on an official Government website of the ex-Soviet state that borders both Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine gets more military aid from Europe but Putin warns of consequences if Russian soil is hit

First signed by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Warsaw Pact towards the end of the Cold War in 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) limits the number of tanks, combat aircraft and other military equipment that can be deployed between the Atlantic and the Ural Mountains.

Although not directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Belarus hosted Russian troops as Moscow readied to launch its special military operation against Kyiv in February 2022.

Belarus has slid ever closer to Moscow since Mr. Lukashenko's highly-contested re-election in 2020, with the president now closing in on three decades in power.

Russia provides financial, military and diplomatic support to Mr. Lukashenko's regime.

Moscow unilaterally suspended its CFE participation in December 2007, describing the accord as anachronistic.

It said it was doing so after Western countries and NATO members refused to ratify a new version of the treaty that was amended in 1999.

Russia claimed those countries demanded as a condition for ratifying the new version the withdrawal of Russian forces from the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova and parts of Georgia.

In 2008, Russia sent troops into the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially rubber stamped Russia's exit from the treaty in May 2023.

