Belarus detains two from Coordination Council

24 August 2020 22:31 IST

Sergei Dylevsky, Olga Kovalkova held.

Belarusian riot police on Monday detained two members of the opposition's Coordination Council, which is calling for a peaceful handover of power after a disputed presidential poll.

The opposition named those detained as Sergei Dylevsky, a tractor plant worker who has come to prominence as a strike leader and Olga Kovalkova, a member of main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's staff.

Allies of Ms. Tikhanovskaya formed the Coordination Council this month to oversee efforts for a peaceful transition of power from strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who rejects her claim to have won the election.

Its members include Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken Lukashenko critic Svetlana Alexievich and former Arts Minister Pavel Latushko.

“We are under pressure. This morning two members of the presidium of the Coordination Council were detained,” another member, Liliya Vlasova, said at a press conference.

Ms. Vlasova, a lawyer and mediator, said Mr. Dylevsky and Ms. Kovalkova are accused of illegally organising a strike, an administrative violation. “We consider these actions of the authorities are absolutely unlawful,” Ms. Vlasova said, adding: “We are negotiators.”

Ms. Vlasova said that investigators had also summoned her for questioning later on Monday.