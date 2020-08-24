Belarus detains two from Coordination Council

Belarusian riot police on Monday detained two members of the opposition's Coordination Council, which is calling for a peaceful handover of power after a disputed presidential poll.
The opposition named those detained as Sergei Dylevsky, a tractor plant worker who has come to prominence as a strike leader and Olga Kovalkova, a member of main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's staff.
Allies of Ms. Tikhanovskaya formed the Coordination Council this month to oversee efforts for a peaceful transition of power from strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who rejects her claim to have won the election.
Its members include Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken Lukashenko critic Svetlana Alexievich and former Arts Minister Pavel Latushko.
“We are under pressure. This morning two members of the presidium of the Coordination Council were detained,” another member, Liliya Vlasova, said at a press conference.
Ms. Vlasova, a lawyer and mediator, said Mr. Dylevsky and Ms. Kovalkova are accused of illegally organising a strike, an administrative violation. “We consider these actions of the authorities are absolutely unlawful,” Ms. Vlasova said, adding: “We are negotiators.”
Ms. Vlasova said that investigators had also summoned her for questioning later on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath