Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without U.S. involvement in peace talks.
A diplomatic breakthrough last week potentially opened the way for an international summit between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the fighting.
“It won't be possible to resolve the conflict without the participation of the United States,” Mr. Lukashenko said.
Belarus is a close ally of Russia.
