Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during Ukraine Belarus forum in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

A diplomatic breakthrough last week potentially opened the way for an international summit between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the fighting.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without U.S. involvement in peace talks.

“It won't be possible to resolve the conflict without the participation of the United States,” Mr. Lukashenko said.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

