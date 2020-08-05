International

Beirut blast | Lebanon's President calls for two-week state of emergency

Civilians carry a person at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Civilians carry a person at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said a state of emergency should be declared in Beirut for two weeks after a massive explosion in the capital on Tuesday, and called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Mr. Aoun, in remarks published on the Presidency Twitter account, said it was “unacceptable” that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse for six years without safety measures and vowed that those responsible would face the ”harshest punishments”.

Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement said all of the country's political powers must to overcome the “painful catastrophe” unite after the massive explosion.

