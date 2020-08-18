Beijing slams U.S. over Huawei sanctions

18 August 2020 22:39 IST

A U.S. Commerce Department statement on Monday barred an additional 38 Huawei affiliates from buying American computer chips and other technology.

Beijing on Tuesday hit out at new U.S. sanctions against telecom giant Huawei, accusing Washington of an “abuse of national power” to block the rise of Chinese companies.

Tensions were already high between the two powers, and Washington has claimed that Chinese firms are used to spy for Beijing — an accusation the Chinese government and the companies deny.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said there was no evidence that Huawei products contained security loopholes or backdoors.

“The sanctions have completely punctured the last pretence of market principles and fair competition that the U.S. has always touted”, he said. Washington has engaged in “abuse of national power to apply all sorts of restrictions on Huawei and other Chinese enterprises,” he added.