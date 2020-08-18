International

Beijing slams U.S. over Huawei sanctions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. File

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Beijing on Tuesday hit out at new U.S. sanctions against telecom giant Huawei, accusing Washington of an “abuse of national power” to block the rise of Chinese companies.

Huawei | The race to dominate future tech

A U.S. Commerce Department statement on Monday barred an additional 38 Huawei affiliates from buying American computer chips and other technology.

Tensions were already high between the two powers, and Washington has claimed that Chinese firms are used to spy for Beijing — an accusation the Chinese government and the companies deny.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said there was no evidence that Huawei products contained security loopholes or backdoors.

Shutting the door on Huawei | U.S. imposes more sanctions targeting Huawei

“The sanctions have completely punctured the last pretence of market principles and fair competition that the U.S. has always touted”, he said. Washington has engaged in “abuse of national power to apply all sorts of restrictions on Huawei and other Chinese enterprises,” he added.

