Beijing reports 9 new COVID-19 cases for June 21 vs 22 day earlier

22 June 2020 06:35 IST

Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Monday nine new cases of the coronavirus in the city for June 21, down from 22 a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 236 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.

