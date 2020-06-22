International

Beijing reports 9 new COVID-19 cases for June 21 vs 22 day earlier

A medical staff in protective suit collects swabs from people who have recently travelled to Beijing for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections at the Chinese capital, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China June 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters BEIJING: 22 June 2020 06:35 IST
Updated: 22 June 2020 06:36 IST

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11.

Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Monday nine new cases of the coronavirus in the city for June 21, down from 22 a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 236 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In International
human interest
viral diseases
China
Read more...