Beijing prioritising arrests over pandemic: Hong Kong leader

Suppressing Hong Kong’s democracy movement is a priority for China, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a top pro-democracy leader said on Sunday, a day after police arrested him and 14 others in a surprise crackdown.

Coronavirus | People flout social distancing rules in Hong Kong

The United States and others criticised the arrest of the 15 on charges of organising and participating in anti-government protests last year, the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of the protests almost a year ago. “This is all happening while we are in midst of a pandemic,” pro-democracy activist Avery Ng told Reuters by telephone. “The world is dealing with this virus, but this signals that Beijing still sees a political crackdown in Hong Kong is a top priority.”

Those arrested included Democratic Party founder and barrister Martin Lee, 81, millionaire publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, 71, and former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 72.

Police said those arrested were charged with organising and participating in unlawful assemblies on August 18 and October 1 and 20 last year. They are due to appear in court on May 18. Police said more arrests were possible. Avery Ng and some of the others arrested were released on bail late on Saturday.

The arrests prompted criticism from the United States and Britain, which both called for Hong Kong’s rule of law to be maintained.

“The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong,” U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In Britain, a Foreign Office representative said the government expected any arrests and court procedures to be ”conducted in a fair and transparent manner”.