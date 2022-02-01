Beijing Olympics | 24 COVID-19 cases detected among games-related personnel

BEIJING

01 February 2022 09:07 IST

Eighteen of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.

Eighteen of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Six others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or a team official, the notice said.

Advertising

Advertising