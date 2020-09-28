Beijing law to shield medical whistleblowers

Beijing

28 September 2020 23:18 IST

Beijing’s city government will protect “non-malicious” medical whistleblowers under a new law, passed months after a Chinese doctor was punished for sounding the alarm at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s leaders suffered a rare wave of public outrage after ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died of the disease in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged. He had attempted to warn authorities about the infection but was instead reprimanded.

The new Beijing law, which came into effect from Friday, states that anyone whose tip-offs are verified would be rewarded, and suffer no penalties.

