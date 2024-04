April 07, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hope that the United States and China can be “partners, not adversaries”, addressing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the start of a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

Noting that Chinese internet users have closely followed Ms. Yellen’s visit since her arrival in the southern city of Guangzhou this week, Mr. Li said this shows “expectation and hope for the China-US relationship to continue to improve”.

