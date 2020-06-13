Beijing district in ‘wartime emergency mode’ after virus case spike

A Beijing district official said on Saturday the district was in “wartime emergency mode" following a spike in novel coronavirus cases centered around a major wholesale market there.
Chu Junwei, an official of Beijing's Fengtai district, said at a briefing that throat swabs from 45 people, out of 517 tested at the district's Xinfadi market, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Beijing will suspend sports events and inter-provincial tourism, effective immediately, a city spokesman said at the same briefing.
The spokesman said all six confirmed coronavirus patients in Beijing on Friday had visited the Xinfadi market.
